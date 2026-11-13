NTSB recovers cockpit voice recorder from Florida Learjet 60 crash

GREENACRES, Fla. — Federal investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder from a Learjet 60 that crashed near Greenacres, Florida, on Nov. 1, killing all nine people aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the device is now undergoing evaluation at its laboratory in Washington, D.C.

In a Nov. 9 update, the NTSB said investigators found the recorder at the aircraft's initial impact site. The agency also confirmed that excavation work at the crash site is complete.

The NTSB has not confirmed whether the device contains usable audio or when examination results will be available.

Related: NTSB investigates Learjet 60 crash after aircraft parts found miles from impact site

What have investigators recovered?

Investigators recovered components from both wings and engines, along with portions of the flight deck and tail. The recovered wreckage also includes sections of the aircraft's ailerons, flaps and elevator, which are movable surfaces that help pilots control the aircraft's movement.

Some components have been sent to NTSB laboratories in Washington for further examination. Investigators will study the wreckage to better understand the aircraft's condition and the sequence of events leading to the crash. The agency has also asked anyone who finds additional debris to contact investigators rather than move or discard it. Even small pieces could provide useful information about what happened.

What could the cockpit voice recorder reveal?

A cockpit voice recorder captures conversations between pilots, radio transmissions and other sounds inside the flight deck. Investigators use those recordings to understand what a crew experienced and how it responded during a flight.

The Learjet was traveling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when air traffic controllers lost contact with it. Before the crash, the crew had reported turbulence and icing conditions. The aircraft then entered a rapid descent, but investigators have not determined what caused it.

If the recovered recording is usable, investigators may be able to learn more about the aircraft's final minutes. They can compare that information with air traffic control recordings, flight-tracking data and evidence recovered from the wreckage.

The NTSB investigation remains ongoing.