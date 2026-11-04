NTSB investigates Learjet 60 crash after aircraft parts found miles from impact site

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Federal investigators are examining the final minutes of a Learjet 60 flight that crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Nov. 1, killing all nine people aboard.

The aircraft, operated by Aurora Aviation under the name Upper Jets, was traveling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. It crashed near Greenacres shortly before 1 p.m., striking a roadway and leaving a large crater.

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What happened before the Learjet crashed?

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the business jet entered a rapid descent after its crew reported light ice accumulation, turbulence and altitude changes of approximately 700 feet.

The aircraft then encountered precipitation and requested permission to climb from 35,000 to 37,000 feet. Air traffic controllers approved the request, but less than 30 seconds later, the crew reported that the aircraft was descending.

The pilots declared an emergency as the jet continued losing altitude. Radio communications indicated that it had entered an overspeed condition, with descent rates reaching approximately 20,000 feet per minute. Flight tracking data showed the Learjet losing roughly 27,000 feet in one minute before transmissions stopped.

What are investigators examining?

The NTSB is reviewing weather conditions along the aircraft's route, including whether ice accumulation affected its performance. Ice can change airflow over an aircraft's wings and other surfaces, reducing lift and making it harder for pilots to maintain control. Investigators have not determined whether icing contributed to this accident.

Investigators recovered most of the jet's left elevator, a tail control surface that helps regulate pitch, in three pieces found between 1.3 and 3.8 miles from the main crash site. The NTSB has not determined whether the separation contributed to the loss of control or resulted from forces acting on the aircraft during its descent.

What happens next in the investigation?

Maintenance records indicate that the aircraft had been equipped with a cockpit voice recorder, although investigators have not confirmed whether it was aboard at the time of the crash or whether they can recover it.

The NTSB has not established a probable cause. Its investigation will assess the aircraft's condition, the crew's actions and the weather encountered during the flight.

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