PHOENIX — Honeywell Aerospace's F124 engine family has surpassed 2 million military operating hours, according to operational reports from nine air forces. The total reflects cumulative use across different aircraft, missions and operating conditions.

The F124 remains in production and powers aircraft including the Leonardo M-346 advanced jet trainer and Aero Vodochody L-159 Advanced Light Combat Aircraft (ALCA).

Related: Honeywell, Shield AI demonstrate coordinated autonomous aircraft

How does the F124 support military aircraft?

The F124 serves military aircraft used for pilot training and light combat missions. Its operating history gives Honeywell and its partners data on engine performance, maintenance requirements and component durability across different flight conditions.

For training fleets, engine reliability and maintenance schedules can affect how often aircraft are available for flights. Delays in returning aircraft to service can limit training opportunities, particularly for programs that depend on regular sorties.

Honeywell designed the F124 with a modular architecture that lets maintenance crews identify service needs and work on individual engine sections.

How is Honeywell expanding F124 production?

Honeywell is expanding its F124 manufacturing, testing and repair operations in Phoenix to support future U.S. military requirements.

The company's Phoenix Engines campus houses propulsion engineering, manufacturing and support operations. The expansion will increase domestic capacity for F124 production and maintenance.

Matt Milas, president of Defense and Space at Honeywell Aerospace, said the F124's established production and maintenance operations give military customers an alternative to developing a new propulsion system.