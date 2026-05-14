NASA awards RoGO contract for satellite-based wildfire response coordination platform

PHOENIX, Ariz. – RoGO Communications in Westminster, Colo., has received a NASA Small Business Innovation Research contract to continue development of a satellite-enabled coordination system for wildfire response operations.

The Phase II award supports work on the company’s DropBlock platform, which is designed to maintain location awareness and field communications in remote environments where terrestrial cellular coverage is unavailable.

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Satellite tracking and field coordination

Wildland firefighters carry portable DropBlock units that improve coordination between ground crews and aerial firefighting resources during water and retardant drops. The system tracks personnel, vehicles, and support assets operating across large fire zones. Accurate location data can help minimize targeting errors during rapidly changing fire conditions.

The hardware also collects localized environmental measurements, including wind conditions, humidity, and temperature. These readings can support tactical decision-making as fire behavior shifts across different terrain and weather patterns.

Mobile communications and sensor integration

The company is developing a mobile application that will allow responders to exchange point-to-point communications directly through the system. The interface also provides crew with shared operational updates and environmental data from the field.

DropBlock units integrate satellite communications with onboard sensor systems designed for deployment in disconnected environments. RoGO said the technology may also support disaster response operations involving hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes.

The company was formed following the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona, where 19 firefighters lost their lives during rapidly changing wildfire conditions.