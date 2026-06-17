Germany targets aviation growth with 15-year industry roadmap

BERLIN – Germany is preparing a long-term aviation strategy to strengthen the country's position as a leading European aviation hub. It will also address the economic, environmental, and technological challenges facing the industry.

The roadmap, which covers the next 15 years, outlines priorities for airlines, airports, aerospace manufacturers, and government agencies. Officials say the strategy is aimed at encouraging investment and providing greater certainty for long-term planning across the aviation sector.

Related: Iridium expands aviation safety infrastructure through Aireon acquisition

Countries increasingly view aviation as strategic infrastructure

Governments have traditionally viewed aviation as a transportation service that connects passengers and cargo to domestic and international markets. Increasingly, policymakers are treating the sector as a broader driver of economic activity and technological innovation.

Airports support tourism, trade, and regional growth. Aerospace companies contribute high-skilled manufacturing jobs and research activity. Airlines provide connectivity that allows businesses to reach global markets.

Germany's strategy reflects that broader shift by linking aviation policy with industrial growth, energy security, and innovation.

Cost pressures affect airline growth

Germany's aviation sector has faced economic challenges in recent years as airlines and airports contend with rising operating costs and growing competition from other European markets.

Industry groups have argued that taxes and government-imposed fees have made Germany less attractive for airline expansion. Some carriers have reduced capacity in the country, citing higher costs than those found in neighboring nations.

In response, policymakers are evaluating measures to lower expenses across the aviation ecosystem. Proposals include reducing air traffic taxes, lowering air navigation fees, and streamlining security procedures.

The effort follows recent legislation that will reduce Germany's air traffic tax beginning in July 2026.

Sustainable aviation fuel remains a central objective

Alongside cost reforms, the strategy identifies sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a key element of the country's long-term aviation plans.

Germany intends to support additional SAF production capacity and expand the infrastructure needed to distribute lower-carbon fuels throughout the aviation network. Policymakers are also examining support for synthetic and electricity-based fuel pathways as the industry works to reduce emissions.

The issue highlights a broader challenge facing airlines across Europe. Regulatory requirements are increasing demand for SAF, but production volumes remain limited compared with projected future needs.

One of the industry's biggest obstacles is scaling production quickly enough to meet future demand. Fuel producers continue to build new facilities and secure feedstock supplies, while airlines seek additional volumes to meet stricter blending requirements.

As a result, several European governments have begun treating SAF production as both an aviation issue and an industrial policy priority. Expanding domestic supply can help support airlines' environmental goals, reduce reliance on imported energy, and strengthen regional fuel production capabilities.

Research and technology receive additional emphasis

The roadmap also emphasizes aerospace research and innovation.

Officials plan to support research programs, encourage innovation, and maintain Germany's position within the global aerospace sector. The strategy recognizes that future competitiveness will depend on a healthy aviation sector and the country's ability to develop and commercialize new technologies.

Advanced manufacturing and next-generation aerospace platforms are all expected to play a role in future industry growth. Countries that attract research investment often benefit from broader economic effects, including workforce development, supply-chain expansion, and new business formation.

Four pillars guide the strategy

Germany's aviation plan is organized around four priorities: economic competitiveness, technological competitiveness, military aviation capabilities, and civil security applications. Together, the pillars show a growing recognition that aviation influences far more than passenger transportation.