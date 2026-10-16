Leonardo DRS wins 10-year NASA SEWP VI procurement contract

ARLINGTON, Va. — Leonardo DRS has received a 10-year prime contract under NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI program. This move allows federal agencies to purchase the company's products and services through a government-wide acquisition contract.

The award continues Leonardo DRS's participation as a SEWP prime contractor, a role it has held since 2015. NASA administers the program, which supports procurement across federal agencies, including the Department of Defense.

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Federal procurement through SEWP VI

The new contract covers products and services from multiple Leonardo DRS business units, including technologies used in computing, communications, navigation and power systems.

Under the existing SEWP V contract, Leonardo DRS lists 368 approved contract line items covering products and services. The company expects those offerings to transition to SEWP VI, subject to the program's final requirements.

Leonardo DRS supplies its own products directly to government customers through SEWP rather than operating primarily as a reseller. The company also works with stocking distributors to offer commercial off-the-shelf equipment.

Federal agencies have purchased more than $110 million in Leonardo DRS products and services through SEWP V, according to the company. Previous orders have supported the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Army Communications-Electronics Command, Defense Logistics Agency and Foreign Military Sales programs.

NASA also gave Leonardo DRS an "Excellent" contractor performance rating in January 2026.

Contract timeline and purchasing options

The SEWP VI ordering period runs from Nov. 1, 2026, through Oct. 31, 2036. NASA will continue administering the existing SEWP V contract through April 30, 2027.

SEWP VI uses an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract structure, allowing agencies to issue individual orders as requirements arise. The program supports several pricing arrangements, including firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials orders.

Agencies can use SEWP to purchase hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity tools, engineering support and consulting services. SEWP VI also introduces stand-alone services as a procurement option, expanding the types of requirements agencies can address through the program.