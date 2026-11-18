(Menands, NY) November 13, 2026 – YINCAE, LLC, a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative semiconductor packaging materials, proudly announces the introduction of UF 120HA-10, an advanced underfill designed to deliver exceptional reliability, simplified processing, and broad application versatility for next-generation semiconductor packaging. With its low CTE, low-temperature curing, and flux residue compatibility, UF 120HA-10 eliminates the need for a separate flux-cleaning step in compatible assembly processes. This innovative technology helps manufacturers streamline production, reduce processing costs, minimize thermal stress, and improve overall manufacturing efficiency.



Engineered for demanding semiconductor applications, UF 120HA-10 has successfully passed 10 cycles of 260°C reflow, demonstrating outstanding thermal stability and reliability. Its low CTE helps minimize thermomechanical stress caused by thermal expansion mismatches among chips, substrates, and interconnects, enhancing package durability and long-term performance.



Key Features and Benefits:

• Low CTE: Reduces thermomechanical stress and enhances package reliability.

• Low-Temperature Cure: Minimizes thermal exposure and improves processing flexibility.

• No Flux Residue Cleaning: Eliminates a separate cleaning step for compatible flux systems, reducing manufacturing time and cost.

• 10x 260°C Reflow Reliability: Demonstrates exceptional resistance to repeated high-temperature processing.

• High Reliability: Designed to withstand demanding semiconductor packaging environments.

• Broad Application Versatility: Suitable for evaluation across conventional and advanced semiconductor packaging technologies.



Designed for a Wide Range of Applications, UF 120HA-10 is engineered for AI processors, GPUs, high-performance computing, flip-chip packaging, advanced 2.5D/3D packaging, HBM and memory devices, automotive electronics, mobile devices, optical and photonic assemblies, and other advanced microelectronic applications.



"UF 120HA-10 represents a significant advancement in underfill technology, combining exceptional reliability with simplified manufacturing processes," said YINCAE. "By eliminating the need for flux residue cleaning while offering low-temperature curing and outstanding reflow resistance, UF 120HA-10 provides semiconductor manufacturers with a versatile, high-performance solution for increasingly demanding packaging applications."



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YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC is a U.S.-based innovator and manufacturer of high-performance semiconductor packaging materials, including underfills, encapsulants, die-attach adhesives, and thermal interface materials. YINCAE is committed to advancing semiconductor reliability, performance, and manufacturing efficiency through innovative materials technology.



Manufactured in the USA.



Contact: YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC

Website: www.yincae.com | Email: [email protected]