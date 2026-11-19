Optical Surfaces Ltd has secured a large repeat order from a leading European Defense Contractor for three beam collimators for Modulation Transfer Function (MTF) testing.

The customer has standardized on conducting MTF testing using COL/120/750 beam collimators from Optical Surfaces Ltd. The purpose of this testing is to measure how well an optical system (such as a camera lens, thermal imager, or telescope), deployed in a military scenario preserves image contrast and spatial frequencies when projecting or viewing a target at infinity or a simulated distance.

Dr Aris Kouris, Director of Sales at Optical Surfaces Ltd. commented “We are delighted to receive this repeat order from a valued customer. This defense contractor ordered three further COL/120/750 beam collimators as they uniquely combine high stability with excellent performance (lambda/5 peak-to-valley transmitted wavefront error through the complete system). To optimize the beam collimators to the exact need of the customer – two of the new systems have been adapted to offer an extended field-of view.”

He added “The high stability and performance of these beam collimators is achieved using a zero-expansion parabolic mirror, manufactured to better than lambda/10 p-v surface accuracy. The off-axis design of our COL/120/750 beam collimators produces no central obscuration thereby ensuring highly efficient transmission is obtained. The all-reflecting design of these beam collimators is achromatic and with aluminum / magnesium fluoride coatings can operate from the UV to the infrared without adjustment.”

For further information on beam collimators for testing military optical systems please contact Optical Surfaces Ltd. on +44-208-668-6126 / [email protected].

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Worldwide HQ



Optical Surfaces Ltd.

Godstone Road

Kenley

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UK



Tel. +44-208-668-6126

email [email protected]

web http://www.optisurf.com