Honeywell Aerospace wins spot on $1.5 billion DHS counter-drone contract

PHOENIX — Honeywell Aerospace has secured a place on a $1.5 billion U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contract to provide technologies and services for detecting and countering unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The department selected Honeywell Aerospace's wholly owned subsidiary, EMS Defense Technologies, as one of several awardees under its Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) program.

The $1.5 billion figure represents the combined ceiling for the multiple-award contract, rather than a guaranteed amount for Honeywell Aerospace.

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Counter-drone hardware and software

Honeywell Aerospace received an award under Track 1 of the program, which covers counter-drone hardware, software, training, maintenance and related support services.

The company's portfolio includes sensing technologies and integrated software platforms that help government agencies identify and track unmanned aircraft. These systems can also support decisions about how to respond to potential threats.

"As unmanned aircraft threats continue to evolve, we are proud to support DHS with advanced capabilities that enhance situational awareness, improve operational effectiveness, and strengthen the security of personnel, facilities and critical infrastructure," said Matt Milas, president of Defense and Space at Honeywell Aerospace.

DHS established the C-UAS program to help federal agencies acquire equipment and services for addressing threats from unmanned aircraft. The IDIQ structure allows the department to place orders with selected contractors over the contract period rather than purchasing all equipment and services through a single award.