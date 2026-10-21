OpenWorks supplies counter-drone system for DHS

ASHBURN, Va. — OpenWorks Engineering has received a purchase order to provide its Vision Pace counter-uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) technology to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The purchase order falls under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC), which the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded to Amentum. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract supports research, development, testing and evaluation activities for federal defense requirements.

OpenWorks said the equipment will help DHS detect, track and identify drones that could pose security risks at airports, public events and other sensitive locations.

Related: What is an uncrewed aircraft and how does it actually fly without a pilot onboard?

Vision Pace combines imaging, radar and AI tracking

Vision Pace uses imaging sensors and a motorized positioning system to track moving aerial targets. The system can operate from stationary installations or mobile platforms. Its design combines a direct-drive, low-friction positioner with stabilized imaging to maintain tracking accuracy as a target moves. Operators can configure the system with two built-in AI modules or connect it to third-party detection and tracking software.

An integrated laser rangefinder measures target distance and supports geospatial reporting. Radar and sensor-fusion capabilities provide additional information to help operators locate and follow drones.

OpenWorks also offers a rapid deployment kit that includes a battery pack, equipment storage and lifting points. The kit allows personnel to move the system between locations without relying on a permanent installation.

DHS order expands Vision Pace deployments

OpenWorks said the DHS purchase adds to Vision Pace deployments across three continents since the system's introduction in 2025. James Cross, the company's chief commercial officer, pointed to security concerns surrounding major sporting and cultural events in the United States.

The company expects the system's tracking and targeting capabilities to support efforts to address unauthorized drone activity, including unwanted surveillance and threats involving carried payloads.

OpenWorks did not disclose the purchase order's value, the number of systems ordered or a delivery schedule.