AutoFlight tests 5-ton eVTOL Matrix in full transition flight

KUNSHAN, China – AutoFlight, with headquarters in Shanghai, China, and Augsburg, Germany, has unveiled Matrix. The 5-ton-class electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft completed a full transition flight during a public demonstration at its test facility.

The aircraft moved through the flight sequence, transitioning from vertical takeoff to cruise flight and back to vertical landing. The test marks a step for larger eVTOL platforms, showing the system can operate across multiple flight modes.

Matrix has a wingspan of 20 meters and a maximum takeoff weight of about 5,700 kilograms. AutoFlight plans to offer the aircraft in both passenger and cargo configurations.

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Designed for scale

Matrix uses a lift-and-cruise configuration with a triplane layout intended to maintain stability throughout flight. The passenger version supports options for up to 10 seats or a smaller VIP configuration. The cargo model targets heavier transport needs, offering a payload of about 1,500 kilograms and a forward-opening access door sized for standard air freight containers.

The all-electric configuration is designed to reach up to 250 kilometers, while a hybrid-electric variant extends that range significantly.

AutoFlight positions the platform for many uses, including regional transport, cargo operations, and emergency response.

“Matrix will reshape how the industry approaches eVTOL operations,” said Tian Yu, CEO and founder of AutoFlight.