TrustPoint and Calian test C-band GNSS antenna using live satellite signal

WASHINGTON — TrustPoint and Calian have successfully tested a commercially manufacturable C-band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) antenna using a live signal from TrustPoint's satellite network in low Earth orbit (LEO).

The companies conducted multiple tests in which the antenna acquired and maintained reception of TrustPoint's C-band signal. The demonstration marks progress toward developing hardware that can support positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services without relying on GPS.

TrustPoint is developing a satellite-based navigation system that uses C-band frequencies, while Calian provides antenna and radio-frequency technologies for defense, aerospace and commercial applications.

Related: TrustPoint, NovAtel demonstrate C-band PNT through GNSS interference

Testing C-band navigation technology

Traditional GNSS systems provide positioning and timing information through satellite signals, but interference and intentional jamming can disrupt reception. TrustPoint is developing an alternative designed to address those vulnerabilities.

According to TrustPoint, operating in a less congested frequency band can help reduce interference, limit ionospheric errors and improve signal availability in urban environments. The company also says its approach supports smaller antennas, which could make the technology easier to integrate into different platforms.

These capabilities are relevant to autonomous systems, military operations and critical infrastructure that depend on reliable positioning and timing information.

"Calian has spent years building antennas the GNSS industry already trusts. Now they've built one for C-band, and we validated it against a live signal in orbit," said Anil Goparaju, head of product at TrustPoint.

Expanding GPS-independent navigation hardware

TrustPoint and Calian are also developing a multi-band antenna designed to receive conventional L1 and L5 GNSS signals alongside TrustPoint's C-band transmissions. The companies aim to give commercial and defense customers more options for integrating alternative navigation signals into their systems.

The latest test follows TrustPoint's earlier demonstration of C-band positioning using NovAtel receivers in GPS-denied environments. Together, the demonstrations show how different receiver and antenna technologies can support the company's navigation architecture.

TrustPoint is also working toward a larger operational demonstration under a Tactical Funding Increase contract with the U.S. Space Force.

The project calls for four satellites and four ground stations to support an end-to-end PNT system. TrustPoint plans to demonstrate live trilateration, which determines position using measurements from multiple satellites, and begin initial operational services within 12 months of the announcement.