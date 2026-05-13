National Airlines equips Airbus A330 fleet with Viasat satellite connectivity systems.

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Airlines in Orlando has equipped a new Airbus A330 fleet with Viasat satellite connectivity systems as the carrier expands onboard communications capabilities for long-range charter operations.

The installation covers three A330 aircraft used for VVIP, government, sports, and group travel missions. National Airlines said the connectivity platform supports both passenger internet access and operational communications between flight crews and ground teams.

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Ka-band satellite networking and onboard connectivity

The aircraft use Viasat’s GM-40 terminal, which routes traffic through the company’s Ka-band satellite network during flight. The system is designed to manage bandwidth across multiple high-demand onboard applications.

Passengers can use the network for video streaming and messaging across multiple personal devices. Flight crews can also receive operational updates and communicate with airline support teams while airborne.

Network expansion and aircraft integration

Viasat said the platform is structured to incorporate additional network capacity as new satellite resources enter service. Planned expansion includes integration with the company’s ViaSat-3 satellite program and future multi-orbit connectivity capabilities.

The onboard hardware is intended for long-haul aircraft operating across changing route structures and international coverage regions. Multi-network connectivity systems can help maintain service continuity as aircraft transition between satellite service areas.

National Airlines operates charter and specialized transport missions across commercial and government sectors. The airline said the upgraded A330 cabins also include revised interior configurations and expanded passenger amenities.

“Whether mission profiles change or demand shifts, our high-capacity solutions ensure reliable, high-quality performance tailored to the specific requirements of any flight operation. It is also scalable and future-ready, keeping National Airlines ahead of evolving demands for passenger and operational connectivity,” said Don Buchman, President of Viasat Aviation.