ThinKom and Space Force demonstrate portable satellite communications system

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — ThinKom Solutions and the U.S. Space Force have demonstrated a transportable satellite communications system that can connect to multiple satellites without relying on a large, fixed ground station.

ThinKom announced the demonstration on Nov. 4. The company worked with Systems Delta 88 (SYD 88), part of the Space Force's Space Systems Command, to test the Ground Entry Combined K/Ka-band Operation (GECKO) system at its Hawthorne facility.

GECKO fits inside a standard 20-foot shipping container, so operators can move the equipment to locations without established communications infrastructure. The system uses several electronically steered antennas to maintain links with satellites in different orbits.

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How does the GECKO system work?

GECKO combines ThinKom's Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub (VICTS) phased-array antennas with a digital beamforming device that manages incoming signals. The configuration tested in Hawthorne included three K-band receiving arrays operating between 17.7 and 21.2 GHz and one Ka-band transmitting array operating between 27.5 and 31 GHz.

During the demonstration, the system combined signals from all three receiving antennas. ThinKom reported a signal-to-noise ratio 2.5 times that of a single array, showing how the equipment can improve reception without adding a larger antenna.

The team then used the same three antennas to form independent beams. The system simultaneously tracked one MEO satellite and maintained signal locks on two GEO satellites.

Why use a containerized satellite ground station?

Traditional satellite ground stations often rely on large parabolic antennas and permanent installations. GECKO uses a modular configuration that allows operators to expand the system as communications requirements change.

GECKO can distribute communications functions across multiple locations. This approach could help operators maintain service when weather conditions weaken satellite signals at one site. The test did not establish how GECKO would perform during an operational deployment.

How does GECKO support Space Force communications?

ThinKom developed GECKO through a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project involving the Air Force Research Laboratory, SpaceWERX and Space Systems Command. The work supports the Space Force's Global Backup Gateway (GoBaG) initiative, which focuses on developing alternative ground connections for satellite communications.