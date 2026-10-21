Modelithics Expands COMPLETE Library with 95 New Models in Version 26.5 for Cadence AWR Design Environment

Tampa, Florida (October 21, 2026) – Modelithics®, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality “plug-n-play” active and passive device model libraries supporting multiple Cadence Design Systems circuit and system EDA design tools, is pleased to announce the release of Version 26.5 of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for Cadence® AWR Design Environment® platform. This latest release adds 95 new models covering nearly 2,800 components from 19 vendors. With this release, the Modelithics COMPLETE Library now represents more than 31,500 components from nearly 80 vendors.

Version 26.5 expands support for passive components with new capacitor, inductor, and resistor models from leading manufacturers including Kyocera-AVX, Coilcraft, Cornell Dubilier, Dalicap, Knowles, Murata, Panasonic, Spectrum Control, Susumu, Knowles Syfer, Tecdia, TTM Technologies, and Vishay. Highlights include scalable Coilcraft inductor models, Murata capacitor models spanning multiple package sizes and values, and high-frequency Tecdia capacitor models validated to 67 GHz.

The release also enhances the nonlinear transistor model offerings within the COMPLETE Library with new models for Guerrilla RF devices, enabling more accurate large-signal and temperature-dependent simulations for RF power amplifier design. In addition, new connector, filter, and attenuator models from IEH, Mini-Circuits, Smiths Interconnect, Spectrum Control, and SV Microwave further expand the library's system-level design capabilities.

"Version 26.5 represents another significant expansion of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library and reinforces our commitment to providing designers using Cadence design tools with the industry's most accurate and comprehensive simulation models," said Larry Dunleavy, President and CEO of Modelithics. "As RF and microwave systems continue to grow in complexity, engineers increasingly rely on trusted, measurement-based models to make critical design decisions.”

For more information about the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ and Version 26.5, or to request a free trial, visit www.modelithics.com.