Tampa, Florida (November 19, 2026) – Modelithics®, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality custom modeling and measurement services for RF, microwave, semiconductor and millimeter wave electronic devices, is pleased to announce the latest release of the Modelithics Library for MATLAB® v26.6, further expanding the industry's most comprehensive collection of high-fidelity simulation models for RF, microwave, and high-speed electronic design. MATLAB, created by MathWorks, is a programming and numeric computation environment for algorithm development, data analysis, and visualization.

This release introduces 47 new models representing 2,800+ additional components from 15 manufacturers, providing engineers with expanded access to accurate, measurement-based models that accelerate design cycles and improve simulation confidence. With this update, the Modelithics Library for MATLAB now includes models for more than 30,500+ components from 34 leading component manufacturers, reinforcing its position as a trusted resource for design teams developing next-generation wireless, aerospace, defense, satellite, automotive, and high-speed digital systems.

Key additions include six new scalable inductor model families from Coilcraft, supporting value ranges from 0.5 nH to 150 nH and validated to frequencies as high as 67 GHz. Capacitor coverage was significantly expanded with twelve new model families from Murata, spanning industry-standard 01005 through 1210 package sizes and capacitance values from picofarads to microfarads, with validation up to 50 GHz. Additional capacitor models from Kyocera-AVX, Amotech, Cornell Dubilier, Dalicap, and Syfer further enhance support for high-frequency RF and microwave designs.

The release also introduces new resistor model families from IMS, Panasonic, Susumu, and Vishay, including several thin-film and precision RF resistor technologies validated to frequencies exceeding 65 GHz. Additional models from Spectrum Control, TTM, Knowles, and TDK expand support for RF terminations, broadband inductors, and high-frequency passive components used in advanced wireless, aerospace, defense, and high-speed digital applications.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v21.1 release notes. To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at www.modelithics.com/mvp/mathworks-matlab.

About Modelithics, Inc. Modelithics, Inc. (www.Modelithics.com) was formed in 2001 to address the industry-wide need for high-accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for use in Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Modelithics’ premium product is the Modelithics® COMPLETE Library™, containing highly scalable Microwave Global Models™, and advanced behavioral models for a multitude of commercially available passive component families, as well as non-linear diode models, non-linear transistor models, and system-level component models. Modelithics product offerings, which support multiple EDA software platforms, also include the Modelithics mmWave Library, Modelithics System Components Library™, aimed at sub-system and module designers, and the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library, that adds 3D EM models for full-wave simulations that include component coupling interactions. As an independent resource for the industry, Modelithics’ also offers a wide range of custom modeling, EM analysis and measurement services for RF, microwave, semiconductor and millimeter-wave electronic devices.

Modelithics® is a registered trademark of Modelithics, Inc. Modelithics COMPLETE Library™, Microwave Global Models™, and System Components Library™ are also trademarks of Modelithics, Inc. The Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program allows for collaboration and open communication during the development of advanced data sets and models for commercially available microwave components and devices, with flexible sponsorship and distribution arrangements for the resulting data and models. An example of such an arrangement is the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library, a fully sponsored library distributed for free by Modelithics under the sponsorship of, and on behalf of, Qorvo®. For more information, please visit https://www.modelithics.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn.