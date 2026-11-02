Modelithics New Website Enhances User Experience and Expands Access to Modeling Resources

Tampa, Florida (November 2, 2026) – Modelithics®, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, providing customers, partners, and engineering professionals with a faster, more intuitive, and content-rich online experience. Modelithics is well-recognized as the industry’s “go to” source for innovative, measurement-validated, multi-simulator model libraries and high-quality modeling and measurement services for all types of RF, microwave, semiconductor and millimeter-wave electronic devices. The new website reflects Modelithics' ongoing commitment to supporting the high frequency design community through improved access to product information, technical resources, educational content, and model library solutions. Featuring a modern design, streamlined navigation, enhanced search capabilities, and a responsive interface optimized for desktop and mobile devices, the updated platform enables visitors to quickly find the information they seek.

Designed with the user experience as a primary focus, the new website serves as a centralized destination for engineers seeking comprehensive information on Modelithics libraries, software compatibility, measurement-based models, technical documentation, and industry insights. In addition to providing streamlined access to Modelithics products, the website showcases the company's extensive service offerings, including custom model development, including world-class GaN & 3D modeling, component measurements and characterization, model validation, and foundry and manufacturer support services. Visitors can also explore application examples, technical content, and resources that help accelerate design workflows and improve simulation accuracy across a broad range of high frequency and high-speed electronic applications.

"Our new website was long overdue, and it is designed with our many great partners and valued customers in mind," said Larry Dunleavy, President & CEO. "Our goal is to modernize our interface and make it quick and easy for engineers and organizations worldwide to understand Modelithics’ unique offerings, services and resources through an engaging and efficient online experience."

The launch marks an important milestone in Modelithics' continued investment in customer engagement and digital accessibility, ensuring engineers worldwide can more easily connect with the industry-leading modeling solutions and technical expertise that have made Modelithics a trusted resource throughout the electronic design community.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website at www.modelithics.com.