HEGGEMANN, Deutsche Aircraft complete D328eco landing gear flight tests

WESSLING, Germany — HEGGEMANN AG and Deutsche Aircraft have completed initial flight testing of a new landing gear system designed for both the existing Dornier 328 fleet and the next-generation D328eco regional aircraft.

The companies reported that the system completed low-speed and high-speed taxi testing before undergoing its first phase of flight testing aboard a modified Dornier 328. The aircraft completed its initial development flight campaign in September 2026, providing data for the next stages of certification.

HEGGEMANN has worked with Deutsche Aircraft on the landing gear system since the D328eco program began in 2020. The companies designed the equipment to fit within the existing aircraft installation space.

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What testing has the landing gear completed?

HEGGEMANN handled the landing gear's design and engineering analysis. Its work included drop tests, structural evaluations, performance and endurance testing, and environmental testing under RTCA DO-160. The company also supported the subsequent ground and flight-test campaign.

Deutsche Aircraft used an existing Dornier 328 as a dedicated test aircraft rather than waiting for the new D328eco to enter flight testing. The initial campaign let engineers evaluate the landing gear during ground operations and flight and identify any needed changes before further certification testing.

Why develop one landing gear system for two aircraft?

The companies designed the system to serve both existing Dornier 328 operators and future D328eco customers. A common landing gear architecture could simplify maintenance and parts support across the two aircraft types. The design also incorporates established subsystem technologies and aims to boost corrosion resistance.

HEGGEMANN will create landing gear shipsets for existing Dornier 328 aircraft, supporting the current fleet while continuing development work for the D328eco. The completed testing moves the program closer to certification, although further evaluations will be necessary before the new system enters service.