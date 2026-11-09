Copa Airlines moves aircraft maintenance operations to IFS Cloud

PANAMA CITY, Panama — Copa Airlines has moved its aircraft maintenance operations to IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance (ICAM), a software platform supporting more than 130 aircraft and 1,300 users.

The software supports automated maintenance and materials planning, manages workflows and gives technicians access to current aircraft information. It also maintains electronic records, reducing the need for printed documentation.

IFS announced the completed migration on Nov. 5, making Copa its first airline customer to operate ICAM within the company's hosted cloud environment. Copa has used IFS software since 2017.

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How did Copa Airlines complete the migration?

Copa and IFS tested the new platform, reviewed operational readiness and conducted user acceptance evaluations before completing the transition. The companies also planned the migration around Copa's daily maintenance requirements, including continued access to aircraft records and technical documentation.

According to IFS, the airline completed the migration without interrupting operations.

What comes next for Copa Airlines?

The hosted platform allows IFS to deliver software updates and introduce additional maintenance capabilities as Copa's requirements change. IFS also sees the project as an example for other airlines considering similar upgrades to established maintenance systems.

The company did not report measurable changes in maintenance turnaround times, aircraft availability or operating costs following the migration.