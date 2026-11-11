Safran launches FleetLife predictive maintenance service for aircraft

DUBLIN — Safran in Paris, France, has introduced FleetLife, a predictive maintenance service that uses aircraft operating data to help airlines uncover equipment problems before they interrupt flight operations.

Related: Safran begins PHILEAS hybrid-electric engine ground testing

Monitoring aircraft performance

Airlines regularly collect information about aircraft systems during flight, but identifying which changes point to potential maintenance problems can be difficult. Predictive maintenance gives teams information they can use to decide when equipment may need attention.

Safran said it spent the past two years developing and testing FleetLife, monitoring more than 600,000 flights across 10 airlines operating Airbus A380, A350 and A320neo aircraft.

Avianca and SAS participated in the development and testing process, providing feedback based on their operations. Safran said the work showed operational benefits, although the announcement did not provide specific figures for reductions in maintenance delays or aircraft downtime.

Airlines select landing gear monitoring

French Bee and Air Caraïbes, two airlines owned by Groupe Dubreuil, have selected FleetLife to monitor landing systems and landing gear across their combined fleet of 13 Airbus A350 aircraft. Under a multiyear agreement with Safran Landing Systems, specialists will monitor the airlines' equipment and provide maintenance recommendations.

Landing gear and associated systems require regular inspections and upkeep. Unexpected problems can affect aircraft availability, particularly when an airline needs additional time to diagnose a fault or obtain replacement parts.

“With this tailored, state-of-the-art service, our ambition is to help French bee and Air Caraïbes maximize the availability and performance of their fleets,” said Darren Waite, executive vice president of customer support and services at Safran Landing Systems.

Géry Mortreux, managing director of Groupe Dubreuil's aviation division, said the airlines want to change how they approach maintenance while improving flight safety and fleet availability.