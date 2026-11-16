FAA investigates network failure that grounded flights nationwide

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a telecommunications failure that prompted a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13. The agency issued the ground stop at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern and allowed flights to resume at 8:15 p.m. after technicians stabilized the system.

In a Sunday update, the agency said excessive network traffic had overwhelmed older equipment, causing interruptions in the data that controllers use to communicate with pilots and monitor aircraft.

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What caused the FAA's communications failure?

According to the FAA, its telecommunications network experienced approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The agency identified a radar facility in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, as possible sources of the excessive traffic. Defense contractor L3Harris, which operates the FAA's telecommunications network, had been working at the Arkansas location, including installing a new router.

When the problems developed, L3Harris blocked network traffic from both locations. Technicians also disabled a broadcasting function on approximately 60 similar routers as a precaution.

How did the outage affect air traffic control?

The FAA reported network instability at 17 of its 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The problems also reached several Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities, which manage aircraft approaching and departing airports.

These facilities rely on communications and radar information to help controllers track aircraft, coordinate flights and maintain safe distances between planes. Although the network experienced problems, the FAA said it did not lose all communications or radar capabilities. Some radio frequencies and radar feeds remained operational throughout the disruption.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that nearly 3,500 aircraft were airborne when the FAA issued the ground stop. Controllers and pilots continued using available systems to bring those flights down safely. The FAA also allowed critical military, law enforcement and emergency flights to continue operating.

FlightAware data cited by ABC News reported that the disruption caused about 7,030 delays and 9,132 cancellations nationwide, but not every cancellation resulted directly from the ground stop.

What role does L3Harris play in the FAA's communications network?

L3Harris has been helping the FAA replace older telecommunications equipment as part of a broader effort to update the infrastructure supporting the National Airspace System.

The work includes moving communications connections from copper wiring to fiber-optic technology. In a Nov. 14 statement, L3Harris said it and its telecommunications partners had completed more than 70% of the planned conversion.

The company also confirmed that it is working with the FAA to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ground stop. Duffy said investigators are examining whether a faulty router or an installation problem contributed to the network failure.

The FAA also reported no evidence of a cyberattack.

What happens next?

The FAA said its telecommunications network remains stable, although airlines have continued dealing with delays and cancellations as they restore schedules. Officials are reviewing the affected equipment and examining the circumstances that allowed the network problems to spread across multiple facilities.

The FAA also plans to review the timing of maintenance work, including equipment replacements at remote locations.

Investigators have not announced a final cause of the failure.