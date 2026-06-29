Look Up selects Skynopy to advance automated satellite collision avoidance

TOULOUSE, France – French space surveillance company Look Up has selected France-based Skynopy to integrate ground station services into its ATLAS² automated space safety program. This effort aims to demonstrate an end-to-end satellite collision avoidance capability in low-Earth orbit (LEO).

Under the agreement, Skynopy will develop the interface between its software-defined ground station network and Look Up's ATLAS² platform. The companies plan to automate the process from collision detection through satellite command and control, reducing the time required to respond to potential conjunction events.

Related: Skynopy to support U-Space SOAP and PANDORE satellite missions

Satellite congestion increases collision risk

Satellite traffic in LEO has grown rapidly as commercial constellations continue to expand. More than 15,000 active satellites now share orbit with hundreds of thousands of debris fragments, increasing the likelihood of close approaches and collision warnings.

Most space surveillance capabilities in LEO currently rely on U.S. government resources. Look Up is developing a European alternative through its ATLAS² program, which combines the company's SORASYS radar network with its SYNAPSE data-fusion platform.

The system is designed to detect orbital objects, assess conjunction risks, generate maneuver recommendations, and support automated response workflows.

Ground stations complete the response chain

Detecting a collision threat is only part of the process. Operators must also communicate with spacecraft quickly enough to execute an avoidance maneuver before a predicted conjunction occurs.

Skynopy will provide that connection through its virtualized ground station network, allowing ATLAS² to transmit commands directly to satellites after evaluating a potential collision.

The project is divided into two phases.

The first phase focuses on system architecture and a high-fidelity radio-frequency simulator to emulate communications between satellites and ground stations under realistic operating conditions.

The second phase will move the technology into orbit. Subject to a successful design review, the partners plan to conduct a live demonstration using an operational satellite. The test will validate the complete sequence from radar detection through command transmission and spacecraft maneuver execution.

Automation targets faster satellite operations

The partnership combines Look Up's space domain awareness capabilities with Skynopy's software-defined ground segment infrastructure.

Skynopy currently operates 17 ground station sites. Its network is designed for rapid command transmission, where minutes can determine whether an avoidance maneuver succeeds. Skynopy currently operates 17 ground station sites. The network is designed to support rapid command transmission, where minutes can determine whether an avoidance maneuver succeeds.

Automation is becoming increasingly important as satellite operators manage larger fleets and a growing number of conjunction alerts. Reducing manual intervention could help operators respond more consistently while lowering operational workload.

The project also reflects broader European efforts to strengthen independent space traffic management capabilities. By integrating surveillance, data analysis, and satellite command into a single workflow, the partners aim to demonstrate a more automated approach to protecting spacecraft operating in increasingly congested orbits.

“For the first time, a collision avoidance detection system will be directly and automatically connected to a ground station network capable of commanding a real satellite,” said Antonin Hirsch, CTO and co-founder of Skynopy. “Our goal is to demonstrate that end-to-end reactivity, from threat detection to maneuver execution, is not only possible but deployable at scale. This is a critical building block for the future of sustainable space operations."