Embraer secures global certification for Praetor 500E business jet

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Embraer’s Praetor 500E business jet has received certification from aviation authorities in Brazil, the United States, and Europe. The São Paulo, Brazil-based company can now deliver the aircraft to customers in many of the world's largest business aviation markets.

The midsize jet earned approvals from Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The milestone follows certification of the larger Praetor 600E earlier this year and moves Embraer's latest generation of business jets closer to customer deliveries, which are scheduled to begin in 2029.

Related: Embraer launches upgraded Praetor jets with enhanced connectivity and avionics

Updated cabin focuses on passenger experience

While certification clears the aircraft for commercial operation, the Praetor 500E also introduces several updates for passengers. Embraer redesigned the cabin with new seating, an updated management system, and expanded connectivity options.

Passengers can control lighting, temperature, entertainment, and other cabin functions through the digital interface. Optional features include Bluetooth audio and voice controls. Notably, the jet also retains a flat-floor cabin, a six-foot interior height, and one of the largest baggage compartments in the midsize business jet category.

Flight technologies reduce pilot workload

Beyond cabin upgrades, the Praetor 500E incorporates several flight technologies to simplify operations.

The aircraft features Embraer's full fly-by-wire flight control system, which automatically adjusts control inputs and minimizes the effects of turbulence during flight. The avionics suite also includes the Embraer Enhanced Vision System (E2VS) and the Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS), which provide pilots with additional situational awareness during approach and landing.

Together, those systems cut pilot workload while expanding access to airports that can present more demanding operating conditions.

Performance supports nonstop business travel

The Praetor 500E is designed for nonstop transcontinental travel, offering a published range of 3,340 nautical miles with four passengers and NBAA IFR reserves.

Powered by two Honeywell HTF7500E turbofan engines, the aircraft is intended to connect city pairs such as Los Angeles and New York without refueling. The combination of long range, higher payload capacity, and advanced flight systems reflects growing demand for more capable business jets.

With certification complete across three major regulatory agencies, Embraer is preparing the Praetor 500E for customer deliveries beginning in 2029.